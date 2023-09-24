Putin calls for sustained growth in Russian workers' real wages

(MENAFN) Leader Vladimir Putin emphasized the necessity of preserving the growth rate of real wages for Russian workers during a recent statement, underlining that in July, workers' income exhibited a year-on-year increase exceeding 10 percent.



"We must nurture and sustain this positive trajectory," he asserted during a meeting of the Presidium of the State Council focused on labor market development. He stressed that achieving this objective requires active state intervention to enhance the professional qualifications and competitiveness of individuals of all age groups in the labor market.



Putin outlined a clear directive for the government, tasking them with the aim of transforming Russia into a high-wage economy within the next decade. This directive echoes a message he conveyed earlier this year at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, underscoring the significance of cultivating a thriving economic environment with elevated wages for the Russian workforce.



As stated by the leader, Russia's professional education system is undergoing a transformation, with new demands emerging in areas such as enhancing labor productivity through "automation and modernized management." Additionally, there is a growing need for contemporary workplaces and improved working conditions in the nation.

MENAFN24092023000045015682ID1107129800