Sri Lankan Born Tamil Appointed Ontario Associate Minister

Sri Lankan born Tamil Vijay Thanigasalam has been appointed as an Associate Minister in Ontario, Canada.

Thanigasalam has been appointed as the Associate Minister of Transportation in Ontario.

“I am deeply honoured to be appointed as the Associate Minister of Transportation, working for the people of Ontario alongside Premier Doug Ford and Minister Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria. I also want to thank my constituents in Scarborough – Rouge Park for their ongoing support, and the trust they have put in me as I continue to represent them at Queen's Park!” Thanigasalam said.

Vijay immigrated to Canada at the tender age of 14 after surviving the“brutal genocide” in Sri Lanka, his website states. He started high school in Scarborough while working multiple part-time jobs.

Despite his busy schedule, he immersed himself in community volunteer work to fulfill his sense of duty to give back.

Vijay has earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Ontario Institute of Technology and went on to work at one of the top two financial institutions in Toronto.

Vijay was first elected as the Member of Provincial Parliament for Scarborough – Rouge Park in 2018 and served as the Parliament Assistant to the Minister of Transportation. He was re-elected again in 2022 and currently serves as the Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Infrastructure. He is one of the youngest and first Tamil Canadians to be elected as a Member of the Provincial Parliament in Ontario.

Vijay looks forward to continuing his work of building Scarborough for the future. (Colombo Gazette)