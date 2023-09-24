UAE’s Minister for International Cooperation: world can defeat various difficulties it experiences

(MENAFN) The UN General Assembly was informed by Reem Al Hashimy, UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, that the world has the means to overcome the various difficulties it is now experiencing.



On Saturday, Ms. Al Hashimy said that finding political solutions is crucial to resolving territorial and global problems.



However, she emphasized that despite urgent need for collaborative action, technical breakthroughs allowed the globe to discover answers to complicated problems.



In a speech that covered a wide range of topics, Ms. Al Hashimy also discussed how climate change marked a significant turning point in the history of the globe. She also stated that the Cop28 UN climate negotiations, which will be held in the UAE in roughly two months, will concentrate on the global energy transition, climate finance, and protecting livelihoods.



Additionally, she emphasized the critical significance of global water security and claimed that a recent UAE report on the subject showed the urgency of the situation.



“The UAE declared this year the 'Year of Sustainability', under the theme "Today for Tomorrow” to honour our shared responsibility to present and future generations, who deserve to live in safe, and prosperous environments,” declared Ms Al Hashimy.

