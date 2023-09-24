Putin asserts Russia's resilience amid Western economic pressure

(MENAFN) During an extended meeting of the Presidium of the State Council, leader Vladimir Putin stated that Russia has effectively resisted Western pressure aimed at undermining its economic growth and has, instead, grown more resilient. Putin's remarks come against the backdrop of ongoing sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies. These sanctions were initially initiated in 2014 in response to Russia's actions in Crimea. Following a contentious referendum in which the majority of Crimean residents chose to become part of Russia, the peninsula was incorporated into the Russian Federation.



Subsequently, Western nations have intensified their efforts to exert pressure on Russia, particularly in the aftermath of Russia's military operation in Ukraine that commenced in February 2022.



Leader Putin underscored that these external restrictions, both those imposed after 2014 and the more recent measures, have yielded unexpected outcomes for Russia's development. While acknowledging that they have occasionally acted as impediments and required the postponement of certain decisions, he emphasized that these constraints have also prompted the emergence of fresh opportunities for Russia.



Putin's statements imply that rather than weakening Russia, the sanctions have compelled the nation to adapt and seek alternative avenues for growth and development.



“These restrictions, both after 2014 and now, that are imposed on us from the outside, stimulate development. Yes, in some cases they slow us down, in others they force us to postpone previously made decisions… but, nevertheless, new opportunities appear,” Putin said.

