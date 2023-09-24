UAE sends identification unit to Derna to identify bodies of flood victims

(MENAFN) A specialized disaster victim identification team has been dispatched by the humanitarian mission from the UAE to Derna, Libya to assist in identifying the bodies of flood victims.



With the necessary tools and experience, the DVI unit dispatched a team of 26 Emiratis on Thursday to begin the process of identifying the bodies pulled from the ruins or rescued from the floodwaters.



When two dams gave way during a storm on the night of September 10, a devastating torrent was released, resulting in last week's calamity.



“We’re part of the first unit of our kind to arrive in Derna as part of the UAE and its leadership’s efforts to help our Libyan brothers following this disaster,” Isa Al Awadhi, the chief of the UAE DVI unit, informed a UAE news agency in Derna.



“We have sent a dedicated team made up of DNA, forensic anthropology, dental and crime scene forensic experts to Derna. We met with Libyan officials today with the ministers of health and interior and presented our plans on how to proceed in the coming days.”

