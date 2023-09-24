Izmir Is Preparing For Teknofest

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Teknofest" will be held in Izmir, Turkiye, from September 27 to
October 1, Azernews reports, citing TRT Haber.
According to the received information, serious preparations are
being made for the world's largest aviation, space and technology
festival.
More than one million people are expected to visit Teknofest,
which will last five days. All the successes achieved by Turkiye in
the defense industry will be displayed at this festival.
Besides, the founder of "SpaceX" and "Tesla Motors" Elon Musk is
among the invitees of the festival.
