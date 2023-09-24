So-Called Armenian & French Aid Convoy Return Back

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A total of 19 TIRs loaded with 400 tons of "humanitarian aid"
sent by Armenia to "save" the Armenian minority in Garabagh from
the so-called "humanitarian blockade" on July 26 started returning
back to Yerevan, Azernews reports.
Some two French TIRs also joined the 19 Armenian TIRs.
This is another confirmation of the complete failure of Armenian
misinformation, false and smear policy, fictitious "humanitarian
crisis", and "blockade of the Armenian minority in Garabagh
Armenians". At the same time, Azerbaijan showed its place to
pro-Armenian forces and Western circles supporting the
separatists.
It should be noted that the local anti-terrorist measures
initiated by the Azerbaijani Army in Garabagh resulted in the
surrender of the separatists. Taking into account the appeal of the
representatives of the Armenian residents of Garabagh through the
Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement on a full ceasefire
was reached and on September 20, 2023 at 13:00 local anti-terrorist
measures were stopped.
According to the reached agreement, the units of the Armenian
armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups located in
Azerbaijan's Garabagh lay down their weapons, leave their combat
positions and military posts and are completely disarmed. Units of
the Armenian armed forces leave the territories of Azerbaijan,
illegal Armenian armed groups are released.
In parallel, all weapons and heavy equipment are handed
over.
It is ensured that the above-mentioned processes are carried out
in coordination with the Russian peacekeeping contingent.
As proposed by the Administration of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, a meeting was held with the representatives
of the Armenian residents of Garabagh on September 21, 2023 in
Yevlakh.
