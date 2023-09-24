Kanchipuram Saree To Banarasi- Anushka Sharma's 7 Best Saree Looks

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Take style tips from Anushka Sharma to look your gorgeous best. Recently, she donned a Kanjeevaram saree for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with her husband Virat Kohli at their home.
Take style tips from Anushka Sharma to look your gorgeous best. Recently, she donned a Kanjeevaram saree for Ganesh Chaturthi with her husband Virat Kohli at their home.
Anushka looked elegant in a traditional handwoven Kanjeevaram saree from designer Gaurang Shah on day 1 of
Ganesh Chaturthi.
Anushka Sharma can be seen in a traditional white and gold sari with a blue border on day 2 of
Ganesh Chaturthi.
Anushka Sharma looked stunning in
a traditional red Banarasi
Saree
by Sabyasatchi.
Last year, in 2022, Anushka Sharma donned an elegant neon green sheer and glittery saree.
The actress donned a sheer green Sabyasachi saree all lit with sequins, which she styled with a satin silk sleeveless blouse, chunky choker, and matching earrings.
Anushka Sharma donned a beautiful emerald green chanderi saree
with a heavy golden border and polka dots.
The actress donned a pistachio green Sabyasachi floral printed saree that featured an embellished border.
MENAFN24092023007385015968ID1107129764
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.