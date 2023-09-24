Kanchipuram Saree To Banarasi- Anushka Sharma's 7 Best Saree Looks

Take style tips from Anushka Sharma to look your gorgeous best. Recently, she donned a Kanjeevaram saree for Ganesh Chaturthi with her husband Virat Kohli at their home.

Anushka looked elegant in a traditional handwoven Kanjeevaram saree from designer Gaurang Shah on day 1 of

Ganesh Chaturthi.

Anushka Sharma can be seen in a traditional white and gold sari with a blue border on day 2 of

Ganesh Chaturthi.

Anushka Sharma looked stunning in

a traditional red Banarasi

Saree

by Sabyasatchi.



Last year, in 2022, Anushka Sharma donned an elegant neon green sheer and glittery saree.

The actress donned a sheer green Sabyasachi saree all lit with sequins, which she styled with a satin silk sleeveless blouse, chunky choker, and matching earrings.



Anushka Sharma donned a beautiful emerald green chanderi saree

with a heavy golden border and polka dots.

The actress donned a pistachio green Sabyasachi floral printed saree that featured an embellished border.