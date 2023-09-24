Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-618 September 24 2023: Check Today's Winning Ticket, Prize Money HERE

Let us take a look at the prize break-up for the Akshaya AK-618 lottery:

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

AN 755357

(GURUVAYOOR)

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

AP 380786

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

AO 755357

AP 755357

AR 755357

AS 755357

AT 755357

AU 755357

AV 755357

AW 755357

AX 755357

AY 755357

AZ 755357

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

AN 924133

AO 308353

AP 955419

AR 452978

AS 194045

AT 990786

AU 370976

AV 346993

AW 904447

AX 439171

AY 915747

AZ 831129

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0851

1516

1535

1799

2079

2157

2338

2865

3267

4454

4842

5117

5362

6987

7572

7969

8087

8916

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0115

0229

1192

2059

3298

3896

7366

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0591

2075

2102

2659

2685

2916

3166

4101

4650

4775

5259

5965

7192

7204

7423

7836

7967

8147

8250

8349

9054

9563

9693

9761

9852

9885

7th Prize: Rs 500

0142

0235

0265

0422

0626

0920

1065

1370

1646

1726

1878

1916

2057

2086

2117

2212

2244

2395

2500

2647

2787

3014

3221

3793

3972

3977

4204

4206

4435

4522

4564

4918

4990

5140

5142

5176

5190

5753

6009

6164

6450

6453

6613

6739

6887

6926

6962

6992

7033

7087

7112

7250

7948

7968

8084

8166

8328

8388

8445

8576

8627

8634

8732

8768

8878

9000

9003

9061

9268

9426

9809

9953

8th Prize: Rs 100



5021

4514

3219

2984

2747

5274

1034

8741

9801

6578

0801

5318

0054

8452

3549

7571

0852

4885

8301

6982

0140

1974

3881

9145

4052

8006

9589

2549

3356

7786

8611

1391

0506

8200

4637

9462

9330

4391

6776

8281

2550

4604

7937

4974

2995

6294

2190

5436

6854

5987

0714

4917

2161

3624

6664

2546

5070

7514

0262

2552

6689

7078

0773

2011

4470

7901

6543

3886

1293

8976

2683

7808

9838

3348

0108

3019

6673

7045

2828

4398

8703

2140

2355

3424

6772

9778

4920

3469

7938

3111

6356

2957

1234

8912

3005

6101

2220

2192

2410

3721

1692

2073

0525

4231

8555

1772

7976

9365

4265

0074

8239

2184

1807

1032

4038

2872

1316

4145

3293

5439

5792

4914

3887

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.