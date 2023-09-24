Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-618 September 24 2023: Check Today's Winning Ticket, Prize Money HERE

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Akshaya AK-617 Lottery on Sunday (Sep 24). The declaration took place at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within a 30-day period by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.
Let us take a look at the prize break-up for the Akshaya AK-618 lottery:
1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh
AN 755357
(GURUVAYOOR)
2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
AP 380786
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
AO 755357
AP 755357
AR 755357
AS 755357
AT 755357
AU 755357
AV 755357
AW 755357
AX 755357
AY 755357
AZ 755357
3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
AN 924133
AO 308353
AP 955419
AR 452978
AS 194045
AT 990786
AU 370976
AV 346993
AW 904447
AX 439171
AY 915747
AZ 831129
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
0851
1516
1535
1799
2079
2157
2338
2865
3267
4454
4842
5117
5362
6987
7572
7969
8087
8916
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
0115
0229
1192
2059
3298
3896
7366
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
0591
2075
2102
2659
2685
2916
3166
4101
4650
4775
5259
5965
7192
7204
7423
7836
7967
8147
8250
8349
9054
9563
9693
9761
9852
9885
7th Prize: Rs 500
0142
0235
0265
0422
0626
0920
1065
1370
1646
1726
1878
1916
2057
2086
2117
2212
2244
2395
2500
2647
2787
3014
3221
3793
3972
3977
4204
4206
4435
4522
4564
4918
4990
5140
5142
5176
5190
5753
6009
6164
6450
6453
6613
6739
6887
6926
6962
6992
7033
7087
7112
7250
7948
7968
8084
8166
8328
8388
8445
8576
8627
8634
8732
8768
8878
9000
9003
9061
9268
9426
9809
9953
8th Prize: Rs 100
5021
4514
3219
2984
2747
5274
1034
8741
9801
6578
0801
5318
0054
8452
3549
7571
0852
4885
8301
6982
0140
1974
3881
9145
4052
8006
9589
2549
3356
7786
8611
1391
0506
8200
4637
9462
9330
4391
6776
8281
2550
4604
7937
4974
2995
6294
2190
5436
6854
5987
0714
4917
2161
3624
6664
2546
5070
7514
0262
2552
6689
7078
0773
2011
4470
7901
6543
3886
1293
8976
2683
7808
9838
3348
0108
3019
6673
7045
2828
4398
8703
2140
2355
3424
6772
9778
4920
3469
7938
3111
6356
2957
1234
8912
3005
6101
2220
2192
2410
3721
1692
2073
0525
4231
8555
1772
7976
9365
4265
0074
8239
2184
1807
1032
4038
2872
1316
4145
3293
5439
5792
4914
3887
In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.
For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.
MENAFN24092023007385015968ID1107129763
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.