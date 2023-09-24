Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Wedding Update: Groom Opts For Boat Baaraat; Couple's Pheras Begin

Later, it was reported that Raghav entered the mandap dressed in an ivory sherwani. His baraat procession took place aboard a boat. Parineeti and Raghav hid from the media to conceal their wedding attire upon their arrival.

The Jaimala ceremony is slated for 3:30 p.m., followed by the Pheras at 4 p.m. and the Vidai at 6:30 p.m. A magnificent reception extravaganza, dubbed 'A Night of Amore,' is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. to cap off this unforgettable day.

From 'Kaala Chashma' to 'Mauja hi Mauja,' the ceremony's selection is irresistible. The puja for their wedding has begun, and the pheras will follow it at some point. According to rumours, The Leela's swimming pool area has been turned into a mandap in the centre for the pair.

For their wedding, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav picked 'The Leela Hotel' in Udaipur. All of their friends and family members are present. Priyanka Chopra was unable to attend the wedding, but she extended her best wishes to her 'little one'.

On September 13, the couple threw a 90s-themed sangeet night. The wedding motif was modest and understated. During the sangeet, which included 90s music, the pair allegedly danced till 3 a.m.

Two of her friends, Sania Mirza and Manish Malhotra, attended the wedding. Karan Johar was also scheduled to attend. However, it is unclear why he was unable to attend. Following the wedding night, there will be a black tie-themed celebration.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have also arrived for the wedding.

