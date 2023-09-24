World Tourism Day 2023: History And Significance And Celebrations; Know Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir:
Known as the "Land of High Passes," Ladakh offers breathtaking landscapes with rugged mountains, serene lakes, and monasteries perched on cliffs. Explore the vibrant culture of Tibetan Buddhism and interact with the friendly local people. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh:
One of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, Varanasi is a spiritual and cultural hub on the banks of the Ganges River. Witness mesmerizing Ganga Aarti ceremonies and explore the narrow alleys, ancient temples, and ghats. Kerala Backwaters, Kerala:
Experience the unique beauty of Kerala's backwaters, a network of tranquil lagoons, canals, and lakes. Stay in a traditional houseboat and enjoy the serene natural surroundings, lush greenery, and local cuisine. Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh:
Khajuraho is famous for its UNESCO-listed group of stunning temples adorned with intricate erotic sculptures. Explore the rich history and architectural marvels of this ancient site, which dates back to the Chandela dynasty. Rann of Kutch, Gujarat:
Visit the vast white salt desert of the Rann of Kutch, which transforms into a surreal, reflective landscape during the monsoon season. Attend the Rann Utsav, a cultural festival that showcases traditional music, dance, and crafts. Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh:
Known for its stark, rugged terrain and Tibetan-influenced culture, Spiti Valley is a haven for adventure seekers and nature lovers. Explore ancient monasteries, high-altitude villages, and stunning landscapes. Majuli Island, Assam:
Majuli is the largest river island in the world, located in the Brahmaputra River. Experience Assamese culture, visit the island's satras (monasteries), and explore its lush landscapes and diverse wildlife.
Each of these destinations offers a unique and unforgettable experience, whether you're interested in exploring ancient culture and heritage, enjoying natural beauty, or embarking on adventures in some of India's most breathtaking landscapes. World Tourism Day is an excellent opportunity to discover the diverse and captivating offerings of this incredible country.
MENAFN24092023007385015968ID1107129755
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.