Afghanistan Reiterates Cooperation With Pakistan On Security

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the interim administration, once again emphasized that Afghanistan will not be used against any country. He added that the de facto administration is assisting Pakistan in security matters to the best of its ability.

The national television of Afghanistan broadcasted an audio clip of Zabihullah Mujahid's remarks on Sunday, where he discussed Afghanistan's policy regarding security in Pakistan.

Mujahid reiterated that Afghanistan will not be used against any country and said,“The Islamic Emirate is doing what it can, but we cannot cooperate on Pakistan's security inside Pakistan; that is Pakistan's responsibility.”

He added that Pakistanis also understand that we cannot help them within Pakistan; it is their responsibility.

This situation arises in the context of Pakistani authorities making claims about the presence and activities of terrorists from Afghan territory.

They specifically highlight concerns regarding attacks launched from Afghanistan by groups like Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militants, which pose a significant challenge to Pakistan's security.

Earlier, Anwar ul-Haq Kakar, who served as the interim Prime Minister of Pakistan, had sought assistance from the Taliban administration. He requested their cooperation in preventing attacks by groups such as ISIS and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from targeting Pakistan.

The appeal from Pakistan's interim Prime Minister underlines the importance of collaborative efforts between the two countries to combat the threat of terrorism and maintain regional stability.