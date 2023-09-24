KPMG And The CFA Society In Bahrain Collaborate To Develop Professional Skills Within The Bahraini Workforce.

As part of the ongoing commitment towards developing professional skills within the Bahraini workforce, KPMG in Bahrain recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Society to reinforce collaboration and drive lifelong learning across the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The ceremony was hosted at the KPMG Headquarters in Bahrain and the MoU was signed by Zeeba Askar, President, CFA Society Bahrain and Jalil AlAali, partner with KPMG in Bahrain. The MoU signifies a commitment to jointly support the growth and development of young Bahraini professionals within the Financial Services sector. The collaborative initiatives supported will focus on the following key areas:



Regular Awareness Sessions: Conducting informative and interactive sessions for KPMG interns and employees to stay updated on key industry trends.

Career Fair: Collaborating at Career Fairs hosted by Universities to raise awareness about the CFA Institute, the programs they offer, and the potential career tracks students can consider as they approach their graduation.

Internship Opportunities: The CFA Society Bahrain hosts and manages the Mutamahin program, which is focused on developing the participants' soft skills. The MoU will offer participants within the Mutahamin program with key internship opportunities within KPMG, which will help in developing their professional skills and overall work etiquette.

Gender Equity: The MoU also promotes initiatives to support Gender Equity within the profession as a part of the KPMG Network of Women (KNOW) to support gender diversity and empowerment. Educational and Financial Initiatives: Jointly developing and promoting educational and professional initiatives that benefit Bahraini youth pursuing their CFA qualifications.

At the ceremony, Jalil AlAali commented that“We are proud to be associated with the CFA Society Bahrain. This highlights our commitment towards nurturing talent and promoting excellence within the professional services industry. The collaboration will contribute towards providing the future generation of young Bahraini leaders with real work experience, access to leading industry standards, and an opportunity to engage with experienced professionals within the marketplace.”

“We are pleased to join forces with KPMG to empower the next generation of financial services professionals in Bahrain. Together, we will raise awareness of CFA Institute programs, promote internship opportunities, and support women-inclusive programs. This partnership is a valuable asset to both organizations and will help us achieve our shared goals.” Zeeba Askar said during the signing ceremony.

KPMG in Bahrain is a member firm of KPMG International. The firm was established in 1968

as the first national accounting and auditing firm and today it has grown to be one of the largest professional services firms in the Kingdom. The firm provides Audit, Tax and Advisory services to a wide range of clients operating in different sectors and industries, utilizing the in-depth technical and industry experience of its professional staff.

