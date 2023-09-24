HONOR Magic5 Pro Redefines Mobile Gaming As The Official Smartphone Partner For The 2023 PMWI

Offering Gamers with Exceptional Gaming Experience with Cutting-Edge Features in Display, Performance, and Power.

The world of mobile gaming is currently witnessing a new era of excellence as HONOR, the global leading technology brand, joins forces with PUBG Mobile, with the HONOR Magic5 Pro becoming the official smartphone partner at PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2023. This groundbreaking collaboration introduces the HONOR Magic5 Pro, a flagship device carefully crafted to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience. With its impressive array of features and innovative technologies, the HONOR Magic5 Pro sets a new standard for mobile gaming.

Immersive Display for Exceptional Gaming:

At the heart of the HONOR Magic5 Pro's gaming prowess lies its breathtaking 6.81-inch LTPO Quad-Curved Floating Display. This expansive and immersive screen serves as a gateway for gamers to plunge into the virtual realms of their favorite games. Whether engaging in intense battles or exploring vast landscapes, the Magic5 Pro's display ensures an enthralling and truly immersive gaming experience.

Recognizing the paramount significance of eye comfort during extended gaming sessions, the HONOR Magic5 Pro incorporates an array of innovative features. Certified with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, this device alleviates eye strain and fatigue caused by prolonged exposure to blue light. Additionally, the Magic5 Pro employs advanced 2160Hz PWM dimming technology, significantly reducing screen flickering and fluctuations in brightness. These cutting-edge enhancements work in harmony to minimize eye strain, thereby ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable gaming experience even in low-light environments.

Powerful Performance, Always Ready to Play:

When it comes to performance, HONOR Magic5 Pro is fueled by the all-new Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. This powerhouse chipset propels gaming performance to unprecedented heights, delivering lightning-fast processing speeds and optimized power efficiency. Gamers can revel in lag-free gameplay, seamless multitasking, and immersive graphics, positioning the Magic5 Pro as the ultimate companion for casual enthusiasts and competitive players alike.

Optimizing gaming performance, the HONOR Magic5 Pro features GPU Turbo X with graphics instruction optimization and an AI Scheduling Engine which recognizes the scene on going and generates additional frames between existing ones to deliver smoother visuals. With the dynamic interpolation of frames ensuring a higher and more stable frame rate with lower power consumption, GPU Turbo X adequately satisfies players' demand for high gaming quality and buttery smooth graphics.

All Day Battery for your Intense Games:

HONOR Magic5 Pro boasts an enduring 5100mAh battery, granting gamers the luxury of extended gaming sessions without the need for frequent recharges. Advanced power-saving features further optimize battery performance, providing gamers with the freedom to delve into their favorite games for hours on end, uninterrupted by power concerns.

In conclusion, this groundbreaking partnership between HONOR and PUBG Mobile is revolutionizing the world of mobile gaming, and the HONOR Magic5 Pro is at the forefront of this gaming revolution. Its immersive display, innovative eye comfort features, powerful Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, and optimized gaming performance make it an irresistible choice for gaming enthusiasts. Whether you're a casual gamer or a fierce competitor, HONOR Magic5 Pro is here to unlock your gaming potential and transport your mobile gaming experience to unparalleled heights.

