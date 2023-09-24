Poland sees significant surge in imports of Russian fertilizers in July 2023

(MENAFN) An analysis of official data by RIA Novosti reveals a remarkable increase in Poland's imports of Russian fertilizers during July 2023, compared to the same period the previous year. According to this assessment, Polish companies procured a total of USD20.2 million worth of fertilizer in July 2023, marking a substantial jump from the USD6.2 million spent on fertilizers in July 2022. This surge in fertilizer imports has catapulted Russia from the sixth position to the second-largest supplier of fertilizers to Poland within the span of a year.



In July of this year, Germany emerged as the leading contributor of fertilizers to the Polish market, with shipments totaling USD22.6 million in value. Meanwhile, Lithuania secured the third position, providing Poland with fertilizers valued at USD13.5 million. Finland and the Netherlands also featured prominently in the top five suppliers list, exporting fertilizers worth USD8.3 million and USD8.1 million, respectively, during the same period.



This significant uptick in imports from Russia signifies a notable shift in Poland's sourcing of fertilizers and underscores the evolving dynamics in the trade relationships between these nations. The data reflects Poland's increasing reliance on Russian fertilizer imports, highlighting the changing landscape of international trade in agricultural products.

