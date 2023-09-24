Generative AI to alter firms, individuals work way but has negative consequences

(MENAFN) Moody's Investors Service said in a research released on Friday that generative artificial intelligence, when paired with other existing AI technologies, has the potential to alter the way firms and individuals work.



It has the potential to close skill shortages, contribute to long-term economic growth, and handle demographic issues, particularly in nations with an aging population.



According to the paper, wider use can also stimulate technical innovation, initially favoring services and creative industries but eventually expanding across most sectors.



Economies that are unable or unwilling to promote widespread use of generative AI applications risk losing competitiveness, which will have a detrimental impact on long-term growth. Some countries, for example, have prohibited the use of ChatGPT due to ethical and privacy concerns.



Nevertheless, widespread usage of generative AI may result in job losses in both advanced and emerging economies. As a result, governments will have to weigh the benefits of widespread adoption against the expected social pressures.

