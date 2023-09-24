Video Shows Ukrainian Artillery Obliterating Russia's Hyacinth-B Howitzer

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how Ukrainian artillerymen in the southern operational zone destroyed a camouflaged 152mm 2a36 Hyacinth-B howitzer.
The video was posted on the General Staff's Telegram channel, Ukrinform saw.
"In the southern operational zone, our gunners from the 406th Separate Artillery Brigade that is part of Ukraine's Marines located and destroyed a camouflaged 152mm 2a36 Hyacinth-B howitzer,” the General Staff noted.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the General Staff posted a video of Ukrainian soldiers underdoing training on British soil.
