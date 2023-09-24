UK To Continue Supporting Ukraine - Defense Minister

This was stated by UK's Minister of Defense Grant Shapps , Ukrinform reports.

"Britain has stood 'shoulder to shoulder' with Ukraine and we will continue to do so," the defense chief wrote on X.

Shapps noted that the British people are well aware of the history of Europe, knowing what it means to allow a tyrant to take over a neighboring country.

"It's absolutely essential that Putin is unable to walk into a democratic neighbor without consequences, and that is why Britain has stood firm and we will continue to do so," the minister added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the newly appointed head of the British Ministry of Defense, Grant Shapps, named continued assistance to Ukraine among the country's priorities.