UK To Continue Supporting Ukraine - Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Great Britain will remain Ukraine's ally, standing side by side with the Ukrainian people.
This was stated by UK's Minister of Defense Grant Shapps , Ukrinform reports.
"Britain has stood 'shoulder to shoulder' with Ukraine and we will continue to do so," the defense chief wrote on X.
Shapps noted that the British people are well aware of the history of Europe, knowing what it means to allow a tyrant to take over a neighboring country. Read also: Britain to supply tens of thousands of artillery shells to Ukrain
"It's absolutely essential that Putin is unable to walk into a democratic neighbor without consequences, and that is why Britain has stood firm and we will continue to do so," the minister added.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the newly appointed head of the British Ministry of Defense, Grant Shapps, named continued assistance to Ukraine among the country's priorities.
MENAFN24092023000193011044ID1107129630
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.