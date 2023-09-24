Weapons, Ammunition Seized In Direction Of Azerbaijan's Yukhari Veysalli Village - Mod (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Weapons and
ammunition were seized in the direction of the Yukhari Veysalli
village in Azerbaijan's Khojavend district, the Ministry of Defense
of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[which haven't been withdrawn from Azerbaijan's Karabakh, contrary
to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and
Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war],
suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh
economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed
forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized
anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the
trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20,
2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a
local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the
armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave
their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm;
the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory
of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
At the invitation of the Administration of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts
with the Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with Sergey
Martirosyan and David Melkumyan as representatives of the Armenian
residents of Karabakh on September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.
