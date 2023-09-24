Over 100K Archeological Sites Discovered In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Petra, Sep. 24 (Petra) -- Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Makram Qeisi announced that the number of archaeological sites discovered in the Kingdom has reached 100,000, of which 15,000 are registered.
The remarks were given on behalf of Qeisi by Assistant Director of the Department of Antiquities (DoA) Ahmed Musa during the opening of a workshop at an exhibition for the ICT Mediterranean platform for UNESCO cultural heritage (iHERITAGE), which displays holographic figures of Petra, Jordanian folklore, and museums at the Petra visitor center.
Musa commended the iHERITAGE project for its efforts in promoting Jordan's archaeological and tourist sites, specifically Petra, by using digital technology, which greatly contributes to the attraction of visitors from all across the globe. In addition, the project promotes youth and women involvement, generates jobs, and backs cooperation between universities and startups.
He added that Jordan's tourism industry currently offers 55,000 employment opportunities, contributing 13% of the gross domestic product, noting that there is a plan to increase this number and invest more in the sector as part of the country's economic modernization vision.
The expo, organized by the Jordanian Society for Scientific Research (JSSR) and the DoA, witnessed the launch of the official website for the red-rose city and other tourist sites, in which visitors can indulge in an authentic tourism experience by watching a 3D movie.
President of the JSSR Reda Khawaldeh said the iHERITAGE project, in which Jordan is participating along with 6 countries, is aimed at creating digital products that offer unique experiences without the need for physical presence. The workshop will introduce attendees and investors to iHERITAGE's digital products that document and preserve cultural heritage, he added.
The JSSR will hold activities during the exhibition to encourage international, regional, and Jordanian companies to explore the possibility of partnering up and establishing companies to further develop and leverage these products, noted Khawaldeh.
During the exhibition, various seminars and discussions will take place on technology, iHERITAGE products, and investment opportunities, with the participation of many related companies, businessmen, and specialists.
