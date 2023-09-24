Jordanian-British Association, UK Conservative Delegation Discuss Strengthened Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 24 (Petra) - The Jordanian-British Parliamentary Friendship Association convened with a delegation from the Conservative Party of the British House of Commons to explore avenues of cooperation between the two nations.
In the meeting, held on Sunday at the House of Representatives, the Association's President, Representative Dina Bashir, highlighted the enduring strength of the Jordanian-British ties, a testament to the leadership of both nations.
Bashir emphasized Jordan's commitment, under the guidance of His Majesty King Abdullah II, to political, economic, and administrative modernization, aiming to uplift the lives of Jordanians across various sectors.
On the Palestinian issue, Bashir articulated Jordan's perspective, emphasizing its centrality. She lauded His Majesty the King's efforts in reinvigorating the issue across local, regional, and international platforms.
She further underscored the significance of the Hashemite custodianship over the Islamic and Christian holy sites in the Al-Quds Al-Sharif, preserving the historical coexistence of Muslims and Christians.
Highlighting Jordan's longstanding tradition of welcoming refugees, Bashir drew attention to the Syrian refugee influx and its impact on Jordan's infrastructure.
She urged the international community to shoulder its responsibilities towards Jordan, ensuring the nation can continue its humanitarian role.
While expressing gratitude for British support, Bashir advocated for its amplification, promoting Jordanian products in Britain, and bolstering collaboration in tourism and economics.
MPs Suleiman Abu Yahya, Obaid Yassin, Omar Al Naber, Talal Ensour, Khaldoun Heina, Khaled Abu Hassan, and Hayel Ayyash echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the deep-rooted history of Jordanian-British relations and appreciating Britain's support.
They championed increased British investments in Jordan, promotion of medical tourism, and a surge in British tourists visiting Jordan.
The visiting delegation reciprocated the sentiments, valuing the bilateral relations and emphasizing the need to fortify them across economic, commercial, agricultural, and tourism sectors for mutual benefit.
They recognized Jordan's pivotal role in the refugee crisis and the nation's relentless efforts, under His Majesty the King's leadership, to ensure regional security and stability.
