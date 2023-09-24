Jordan Slams Ongoing Violations Of Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 24 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned on Sunday the violations and provocative practices carried out by radicals, including the storming of the al-Aqsa Mosque/al-Haram al-Sharif and Islamic cemeteries, under the protection of the Israeli police.
The ministry's official spokesperson, Sinan Majali, said that the ongoing provocative practices against the holy al-Aqsa Mosque and the frequent escalations are a blatant and unacceptable violation of international law and the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its sanctities.
He stressed that the ongoing violations and attacks on holy sites and the continued Israeli incursions into the occupied Palestinian territories herald further escalation and represent a "dangerous trend" that must be halted immediately.
He called on Israel, as the occupying power, to cease all practices and violations against the al-Aqsa Mosque/al-Haram al-Sharif and to respect its sanctity, reiterating that the al-Aqsa Mosque, with its entire area of 144 dunums, is an exclusive place of worship for Muslims.
Majali warned against the continuation of these violations, emphasizing the need to respect the authority of the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem and the affairs of the holy mosque.
This department is affiliated with the Jordanian Ministry of Endowments, Islamic Affairs, and Holy Sites, which has exclusive jurisdiction to manage the affairs of the al-Aqsa Mosque/al-Haram al-Sharif and organize entry into it.
