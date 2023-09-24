Cost of coffee in Russia surges over seven years

(MENAFN) In a recent report by the RBK news outlet, it was revealed that the price of a cup of coffee in Russia has seen a dramatic increase, more than doubling over the span of seven years. This information is based on a study conducted by OFD Platform, one of the country's prominent financial data firms.



According to the study's findings, the average cost of a 150-200ml cup of coffee during the months of August and September amounted to 166 rubles, which translates to approximately USD1.70. This represents a notable 11 percent escalation in coffee prices when compared to the previous year, and an astounding 118 percent surge when juxtaposed with the prices observed back in 2016.



The authors of the study highlight an interesting trend in the coffee market. Prior to the year 2020, the growth in coffee prices had been relatively gradual. However, a significant shift occurred during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was during this tumultuous period that coffee prices in Russia started to rise at a notably accelerated pace, leading to the substantial increase witnessed in recent years.



This data underscores the impact of external factors, such as the global pandemic, on everyday consumer goods like coffee, highlighting the challenges faced by consumers in Russia as they contend with the rising cost of a morning caffeine fix.

MENAFN24092023000045015682ID1107129618