Economic impacts from Libya floods to be 'immense' despite stable energy estimates

(MENAFN) The floods in Libya, which swamped nearly a quarter of the town of Derna, murdered thousands of people and crushed whole zones, are going to have an “immense” financial losses on the nation, which is beginning to measure the harm and start the restoration procedure.



Heavy rains from Storm Daniel led to the collision of two dams close to the eastern port town and caused a flash flooding overnight on September 10.



Administration representatives and aid organizations have released fatality tolls varying between around 4,000 to over 11,000, and the floods have immediately impacted over 880,000 people, as declared by the UN.



“The economic impact of the flood will end up being immense,” declared Francois Conradie, head diplomatic economist at Oxford Economics Africa.



That is going to be “through the big hit to the population of the city, the infrastructure that will need to be rebuilt, the decline in final household demand as surviving families have been left impoverished, and through the effects of government's emergency spending envelope”, he stated.

