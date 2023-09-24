FM, Iraqi, Egyptian Counterparts Meet In New York

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, Sep. 24 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Expatriates Ayman Safadi participated in a tripartite meeting with his Iraqi and Egyptian counterparts, Fuad Hussein and Sameh Shukri, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
A joint statement issued on Sunday mentioned that the meeting was held in the context of a commitment to cementing the partnership between the three countries and within the framework of the tripartite cooperation mechanism.
Following up on the results of a tripartite summit held in Baghdad in June 2021, the ministers discussed ways to activate cooperation in several economic and political fields.
They underscored the importance of completing the proposed projects and taking the initiative to put forward new ideas and projects in the fields of electrical connections, renewable energy, communications, trade, industry, transportation, health, pharmaceutical industries, housing, and reconstruction.
They also discussed areas related to culture, tourism, youth and sports, and security and defense cooperation.
The ministers also addressed the situation in the region, emphasizing the importance of achieving security and stability. They touched on several issues, most notably the Palestinian cause and the restoration of Palestinian inalienable rights.
They also discussed efforts to find a solution to the Syrian crisis, especially through the Arab Ministerial Contact Group, aiming to serve the interests of the Syrian people and end their suffering.
The three foreign ministers agreed to continue coordination in preparation for an upcoming tripartite summit scheduled to be held in Cairo.
