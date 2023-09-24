Kuwaiti Gov't Launches Trial Version Of Tawasul On Sahel Application

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Head of the Local Affairs Sector and Government Spokesman Amer Al-Ajmi announced Sunday the start of the trial launch of the Tawasul system available on the Sahel application, which provides services, suggestions, inquiries, and complaints, to all ministries and government agencies.
Tawasul contributes to the process of government electronic transformation to make it easier for citizens and residents to deliver suggestions and complaints directly to leaders, Al-Ajmi stated in a post on the account of the Center for Government Communication on X, formerly known as Twitter. (end)
