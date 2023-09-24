Azerbaijan's Budget Revenues For 2023 Increase

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The formation of a significant positive balance of the
foreign trade balance, reduction of external debt and high
execution of budget revenues for the past period of 2023 are
estimated as a very positive result, the Cabinet of Ministers of
the Republic of Azerbaijan said, Azernews reports.
This was stated at an expanded meeting of the Cabinet
of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dedicated to discussing
the draft state budget and consolidated budget of the Republic of
Azerbaijan for 2024, indicators of the consolidated budget for the
next three years, as well as the concept of economic and social
development of the country for 2024 and the next three years and
forecast indicators.
In general, the state budget for 2023 was revised and
budget revenues amounted to 3.1 billion manat, or $1.8 billion (an
increase of 10.1 percent), and expenditures - 3.3 billion manat, or
1.9 billion (an increase of 9.8 percent).
MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129507
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.