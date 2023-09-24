US, Vietnam talk over F-16 sell to Hanoi

(MENAFN) The US as well as Vietnam are talking over a possible agreement to trade American-made F-16 fighter jets to Hanoi, a news agency declared on Saturday, quoting two people aware of the topic.



The deliberations, which are for now in the “early stages,” have allegedly been “a key topic” of discussions among representatives from the two parties through August in Washington, New York, as well as Hanoi.



“Part of what we’re working on internally as the US government is being creative about how we could try to provide better financing options to Vietnam to get them things that might be really useful to them,” a US spokesperson was cited as declaring.



Ties among the US and Vietnam began to regularize in 1994 following Washington revoked its 19-year ban. Leader Joe Biden went to Hanoi previously in September, labelling the nations, once aggressive to each other, as “critical partners at what I would argue is a very critical time.”

