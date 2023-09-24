Large Arms Transfer In History Between Ex-Cold War Adversaries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US may transfer arms package to Vietnam, including F-16 fighter
jets. The Biden administration is in talks with Vietnam over an agreement for the
largest arms transfer in history between the ex-Cold War
adversaries, according to two people familiar with a deal that
could irk China, Azernews reports.
The deal is still in its early stages, with exact terms yet to
be worked out, and may not come together. But it was a key topic of
Vietnamese-US official talks in Hanoi, New York and Washington over
the past month.
Spokespersons for the White House and Vietnamese foreign
ministry did not respond to requests for comment.
"Part of what we're working on internally as the U.S. government
is being creative about how we could try to provide better
financing options to Vietnam to get them things that might be
really useful to them."
A major U.S.-Vietnam arms deal could aggravate China, Vietnam's
larger neighbor, which is wary of Western efforts to box in
Beijing. A long-simmering territorial dispute between Vietnam and
China is heating up in the South China Sea and explains why Vietnam
is looking to build up maritime defenses.
