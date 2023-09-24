Ammunition Depot Discovered In Khojaly

The warehouse is filled with various types of weapons, boxes of ammunition and other military products.

It should be noted that local anti-terrorist activities initiated by the Azerbaijani army in Garabagh led to the capitulation of the separatists. Taking into account the appeal of representatives of the Armenian population of Garabagh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement on a complete ceasefire was reached and local anti-terrorist activities were stopped at 13:00 on 20 September 2023.

According to the agreement reached, the units of the Armenian armed forces and the illegal Armenian armed formations located in the Garabagh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts and are completely disarmed. The units of the Armenian armed forces leave the territories of Azerbaijan and the illegal Armenian armed formations are released.

In parallel, all weapons and heavy equipment are surrendered.