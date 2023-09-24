Ammunition Depot Discovered In Khojaly

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An ammunition depot was discovered in Khojaly during local
anti-terrorist activities conducted by the Azerbaijani army, Azernews reports.
The warehouse is filled with various types of weapons, boxes of
ammunition and other military products.
It should be noted that local anti-terrorist activities
initiated by the Azerbaijani army in Garabagh led to the
capitulation of the separatists. Taking into account the appeal of
representatives of the Armenian population of Garabagh through the
Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement on a complete
ceasefire was reached and local anti-terrorist activities were
stopped at 13:00 on 20 September 2023.
According to the agreement reached, the units of the Armenian
armed forces and the illegal Armenian armed formations located in
the Garabagh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan lay down their
weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts and are
completely disarmed. The units of the Armenian armed forces leave
the territories of Azerbaijan and the illegal Armenian armed
formations are released.
In parallel, all weapons and heavy equipment are
surrendered.
MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129480
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.