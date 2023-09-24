Over 120 State Institutions Approved Internal Information Security Guidelines

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As a result of methodological assistance provided by the State
Service of Special Communication and Information Security of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and trainings held, currently more than 120
state institutions have developed and approved their internal
guidelines on information security in accordance with the
recommendations of the Coordination Commission on Information
Security, Major General Azer Ahadov, Head of the State Service
Department, said at the II Summit-Meeting of Heads of IT Services
of State Institutions, Azernews reports.
According to General, in order to ensure safe use of the
Internet in state institutions, strengthen information security, as
well as raise awareness and knowledge of employees in this field,
the Coordination Commission on Information Security has prepared a
draft "Instruction on ensuring information security" and sent it to
state institutions for implementation in accordance with the
direction of their activities.
Ahadov added that the Commission has developed an "Information
and Cyber Security Strategy".
Number of fake domains in Azerbaijan similar to state domains
announced
In the first half of this year, 52 fake domains similar to state
domain names were detected in Azerbaijan.
Tural Mammadov, head of the State Service for Special
Communication and Information Security, said this in his speech on
"Works done, innovations and plans for the future" at the II summit
of IT-heads of state agencies held today.
T.Mammadov said that these domains have already been detected by
special cyber-intelligence means during registration: "They have
been blocked all over the country together with relevant state
institutions. Blocking them means blocking quite a lot of cyber
attacks at the preparatory stages."
MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129476
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.