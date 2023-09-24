UN Secretary-General Is More Hopeful About Peace Agreement Between Armenia, Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "I believe that the peace agreement between Armenia and
Azerbaijan will be realized soon."
According to Azernews, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
said this in a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun
Bayramov.
At the meeting, the secretary-general was informed by the
minister about the current situation in the region.
The parties also discussed various aspects of UN-Azerbaijan
relations and regional issues.
Note that the meeting has already ended.
