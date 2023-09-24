Sunday, 24 September 2023 03:17 GMT

UN Secretary-General Is More Hopeful About Peace Agreement Between Armenia, Azerbaijan


9/24/2023 6:08:04 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "I believe that the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be realized soon."

According to Azernews, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said this in a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

At the meeting, the secretary-general was informed by the minister about the current situation in the region.

The parties also discussed various aspects of UN-Azerbaijan relations and regional issues.

Note that the meeting has already ended.

