Protest Against Government To Be Held In Yerevan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today at 18:00 local time, a protest against the government led
by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be held in Yerevan, the
capital of Armenia, Azernews reports with reference to Armenian
media.
According to information, the rally will take place in
"Respublika" square. It should be noted that yesterday in Yerevan
protesters held a warning action and called citizens to join
them.
The protesters demand the resignation of the Armenian
authorities.
It should be recalled that five people who wanted to build a
tent camp in the park in the center of Yerevan were detained
yesterday. Before that, it was reported that rallies of the
Armenian opposition demanding the resignation of the prime minister
were held in Yerevan and other major cities of the country.
