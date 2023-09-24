Sunday, 24 September 2023 03:17 GMT

Ammunition Found In Territory Of Company Illegally Operated In Kalbajar


It was defined that the outbuildings belonging to the Base Metals company, engaged in illegal activities for many years at the “Damirli” copper-molybdenum deposit located in the territory of Kalbajar region, were used for military purposes.

Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan that during the inspection of the area, a large number of weapons and ammunition were found in the storage, created at the facilities of the above-mentioned company, and seized.

During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from Armenian occupation.

On November 10, victorious Azerbaijan made Armenia sign a Russia-brokered capitulation act to end the fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

According to the document stating Armenia's defeat and signed by the presidents of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Russian Federation, and the prime minister of the Republic of Armenia, units of the Azerbaijan Army entered the Kalbajar district on November 25.

