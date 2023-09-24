Ammunition Found In Territory Of Company Illegally Operated In Kalbajar

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
It was defined that the outbuildings belonging to the Base
Metals company, engaged in illegal activities for many years at the
“Damirli” copper-molybdenum deposit located in the territory of
Kalbajar region, were used for military purposes.
Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry
of Azerbaijan that during the inspection of the area, a large
number of weapons and ammunition were found in the storage, created
at the facilities of the above-mentioned company, and seized.
During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities
and nearly 300 settlements and villages from Armenian
occupation.
On November 10, victorious Azerbaijan made Armenia sign a
Russia-brokered capitulation act to end the fighting and work
toward a comprehensive resolution.
According to the document stating Armenia's defeat and signed by
the presidents of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Russian
Federation, and the prime minister of the Republic of Armenia,
units of the Azerbaijan Army entered the Kalbajar district on
November 25.
