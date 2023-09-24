UN Secretary-General Was Informed Of Azerbaijan's Anti-Terrorist Measures

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Jeyhun Bayramov met with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres
within the framework of the high-level week of the 78th session of
the UN General Assembly.
According to Azernews , the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs, the current cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the
UN, as well as the current situation in the region, were discussed
at the meeting.
Foreign Minister Bayramov said that since our country became a
member of the UN, it has been usefully cooperating with the
Organization, including its specialized agencies, and that the
activities of the UN in our country are important.
The Minister gave information about the current situation in the
region, the normalization and peace agenda between Azerbaijan and
Armenia, at the same time, he added that in the post-conflict
period, Armenia continued its illegal presence in our territories
during the occupation period by our country, contrary to the 4
resolutions of the UN Security Council. Besides, the minister
informed about the local anti-terrorist measures held by the
Azerbaijani Army that resulted in the termination of the presence
of the illegal Armenian armed forces formations in Azerbaijan's
Garabagh economic region.
It was emphasized that the mentioned measures will contribute to
the peace process, including the reintegration of the local
Armenian residents in the Karabakh region, in terms of removing the
remnants of the 30-year occupation, including the removal of
illegal armed forces that have been causing continuous provocations
against peace and stability in the region.
In this regard, it was reported that a meeting between the
Government of Azerbaijan and representatives of the Armenian
residents was held in Yevlakh city, as well as that steps were
taken to meet the needs of the residents and humanitarian aid was
provided in accordance with the results of this meeting.
J. Bayramov informed the UN Secretary-General about the process
of disarmament of the Armenian armed forces and presented the
photos of the military equipment and ammunition confiscated during
the last three days to the Secretary-General.
During the meeting, opinions were also exchanged on other issues
of mutual interest.
