Algeria Says It Contains Wildfires, No Injuries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Algeria said Saturday it had put out multiple wildfires that
raged across the country, with no casualties reported, Azernews
reports, citing Yeni Shfak.
In a statement, the Civil Protection Authority said its teams
had managed to extinguish three wildfires in the provinces of
Jijel, Bejaia, and Batna in northeastern Algeria.
No casualties were reported in the fires.
Algerian authorities had struggled over the past two weeks to
put out more than 80 wildfires that erupted in 15 provinces, mostly
in central and eastern Algeria amid a heatwave.
In July, wildfires killed at least 34 people and injured 194
others in northern Algeria, according to the country's Interior
Ministry.
