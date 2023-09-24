Confidence In Türkiye's Economic Stability Strengthened After Elections: Erdogan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that
confidence in Türkiye's economic stability has strengthened
following the country's May presidential pollsç Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
"We are pleased to observe that confidence in our country's
economic stability has strengthened after the elections," the
Turkish leader said in his address at an event organized by the
Türkiye-US Business Council in New York.
Highlighting the substantial contributions of Turkish business
circles to the American economy, Erdogan noted that Turkish
companies' direct investments in the US have reached approximately
$8.6 billion over the past decade.
"We will mutually increase these investment figures with the
efforts of business representatives," said the president.
He said Türkiye is focused on establishing a "sustainable growth
climate" through policies that prioritize investment, employment,
production and exports.
Turning to the nation's medium-term program, President Erdogan
said Türkiye aims to "eliminate the factors that increase inflation
by applying the tools of fiscal and income policies without
compromising economic growth."
Emphasizing the longstanding alliance between Türkiye and the US
under the NATO framework, he expressed Türkiye's desire to enhance
and sustain this partnership, which he said plays a crucial role in
ensuring security, peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic
region.
"Our economic and commercial engagements with the US constitute
a vital aspect of our bilateral ties. Over the past decade, our
bilateral trade volume has surged by 1.5 times," he noted.
The Turkish leader said the US became the second-largest
destination for Turkish exports and the fifth-largest source of
imports.
"By the end of 2022, our bilateral trade volume had exceeded $32
billion," he said, reiterating the target to reach $100
billion.
"As we strengthen our political ties with America, we should
also broaden and diversify our cooperation in the economic sphere,"
he added.
The president also expressed his hope to resolve issues stemming
from unilateral actions such as the imposition of additional
customs duties in the steel and aluminum sectors by the US.
"Also, we expect the impediments to the development of our
cooperation in the field of the defense industry to be eliminated
as soon as possible," he added.