Wildberries Opens Its Fifth Logistics Center In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The online retailer Wildberries has opened its fifth logistics a
center in Kazakhstan, Azernews reports, citing
Interfax.
"The first sorting center in the west of the country, located in
Uralsk, has been opened, the fifth in Kazakhstan. There are four
more logistics centers in Almaty, Astana, and Shymkent, totaling
over 28,500 square meters in floor space," the company said on
Thursday.
It said the launch of the new facility is expected to enhance
regional logistics, expedite order deliveries for customers and
create new jobs for the local community.
"The network of pick-up points is also expanding. As of the end
of August, there were a total of 478 pick-up points in the country,
consisting of 57 owned by us, 100 in collaboration with local
entrepreneurs, and 312 operated as franchises," the company
said.
The number of entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan selling their
products on Wildberries is growing: in August, the number of active
sellers increased by 54.6% compared to last year and amounted to
40,064. At the same time, their sales on the platform over the
eight months of this year increased fivefold compared to 2022 and
exceeded 112 billion tenge.
Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, nearly doubled
its gross merchandise value in 2022 to 1.67 trillion rubles. At the
beginning of 2023, the total floor space of all Wildberries
logistics infrastructure exceeded 2.7 million square meters.
MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129460
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.