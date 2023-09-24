Inmates Exits Hospital Window, Cop Comatose After Falling In Pursuit In Italy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A prison inmate being treated at a Milan hospital escaped by
jumping out of a second floor window and a policeman who jumped
behind him in an attempt to stop him is now in a coma, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
The incident took place at the San Paolo hospital in the
Lombardy capital.
The Moroccan-born prisoner, Mordjane Nazim, arrived at the
hospital Wednesday night after being hurt in a fight with fellow
inmates at Milan's San Vittore Prison.
The cop who tried to catch him fell and banged his head on the
ground, and is now being treated in a coma at a different hospital,
the San Raffaele.
SPP said inmate escape attempts from hospitals were on the rise
across Italy.
It later emerged that Nazim had locked himself inside a bathroom
before climbing out of the window and the two officers guarding him
broke down the door before one of them, Carmine De Rosa, climbed
out in pursuit but then slipped and fell about 10 metres.
