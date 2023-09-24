Inmates Exits Hospital Window, Cop Comatose After Falling In Pursuit In Italy

The incident took place at the San Paolo hospital in the Lombardy capital.

The Moroccan-born prisoner, Mordjane Nazim, arrived at the hospital Wednesday night after being hurt in a fight with fellow inmates at Milan's San Vittore Prison.

The cop who tried to catch him fell and banged his head on the ground, and is now being treated in a coma at a different hospital, the San Raffaele.

SPP said inmate escape attempts from hospitals were on the rise across Italy.

It later emerged that Nazim had locked himself inside a bathroom before climbing out of the window and the two officers guarding him broke down the door before one of them, Carmine De Rosa, climbed out in pursuit but then slipped and fell about 10 metres.