Uzbekistan To Put Into Operation 10 Modern Tpps In Next 5 Years

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the past 4-5 years, a total of 10 agreements were signed with
foreign companies on the construction of new thermal power plants
in order to meet the growing demand for electricity in Uzbekistan,
and to provide the population, social sector and economic sectors
with electricity, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz
news agency.
Based on these agreements, 10 modern thermal power plants with a
total capacity of 6,457 megawatts will be launched in Uzbekistan by
the end of 2027.
In particular, new thermal power plants will be launched:
- By the end of 2023, with the capacity of 1,500 megawatts in
the Shirin city and Boyovut district of Sirdarya region,;
- In 2025, with the capacity of 450 megawatts in the Sharof
Rashidov district of Jizzakh region;
- In 2026, with the capacity of 1,573 megawatts in the Boyovut
district of Sirdarya region;
- By the end of 2026, with the capacity of 1,560 megawatts in the
Angor district of Surkhandarya region.
Taking into account that the price of energy in Uzbekistan is
several times cheaper than the market price, the loss of large
energy projects will have to be covered by subsidies under state
guarantees. This worsens the situation and stops future
projects.
Therefore, if the energy system does not operate according to
market rules, any project will not produce the intended effect.
Economic development slows down. Therefore, it is necessary to
start the revision of energy tariffs, price liberalization and
bringing them closer to the market today.
