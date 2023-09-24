Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office On Death Of Russian Peacekeepers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan is investigating
the incident in connection with the death of Russian
peacekeepers.
According to Azernews , the Prosecutor General's
Office, on September 20, 2023, a group of servicemen of the Armed
Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, participating in local
anti-terrorism activities in the village of Janyatag, Tartar
district of Azerbaijan, fired at a car with military personnel of
the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation stationed in
this territory from firearms. (RMK), mistakenly accepted due to the
difficult terrain and foggy and rainy weather conditions as
belonging to illegal Armenian armed groups. As a result of the
incident, 5 RMK servicemen were killed.
In addition, on the same day, on the territory of the specified
settlement, unknown members of illegal Armenian armed groups fired
at a Kamaz vehicle belonging to RMK. As a result of the incident, 1
RMK serviceman was killed and another serviceman was injured.
On both facts, the Prosecutor General of the Republic of
Azerbaijan initiated a criminal case under the relevant articles of
the Criminal Code, the investigation of which was entrusted to the
Investigative Department of the General Prosecutor's Office.
Today a telephone conversation took place between the
prosecutors general of the two countries. The Prosecutor General of
Azerbaijan expressed deep condolences to the Russian side in
connection with the death of the peacekeepers. The parties agreed
to conduct a comprehensive investigation of the incident in close
cooperation. Currently, the prosecutor's office is conducting
investigative and operational activities in the criminal case.
