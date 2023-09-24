Sunday, 24 September 2023 03:15 GMT

Armenia Discusses Issue Of Starting Trade With Azerbaijan


(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Economy of Armenia is discussing the issue of starting trade with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

It is noted that various options on the issue are being prepared. Other details were not released.

