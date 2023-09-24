Armenia Discusses Issue Of Starting Trade With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Economy of Armenia is discussing the issue of
starting trade with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Trend.
It is noted that various options on the issue are being
prepared. Other details were not released.
MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129453
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.