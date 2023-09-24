Ombudswoman Informs UN Representative On Armenian Terrorist Attacks Against Civilians

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rena Murshud Read more
The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudswoman) of Azerbaijan,
Sabina Aliyeva, met with the chief adviser to the Office of the UN
High Commissioner for Human Rights in the South Caucasus, Vladimir
Shkolnikov, Azernews reports.
As Azertaj was told by the Ombudsman's Office, during the
meeting, Sabina Aliyeva informed the chief adviser in detail about
the work done in the field of protecting human rights and freedoms
and the reforms carried out. She brought to the attention of her
interlocutor that she attaches great importance to close
cooperation and exchange of experience with international human
rights organizations and ombudsmen of foreign countries.
Stressing the importance of strengthening cooperation with the
UN and its specialized structures, the Ombudswoman noted that
parallel reports are provided to treaty bodies.
Vladimir Shkolnikov was also informed about the armed
provocations and terrorist actions of Armenia aimed against the
civilian population in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from
occupation, and about local anti-terrorism measures taken to
prevent such crimes, which claimed the lives of many innocent
people and created a threat to peace and security in the region, as
well as the protection of people's rights and freedoms. The
Ombudsman noted that special attention is paid to the safety and
protection of the rights of Azerbaijani citizens of Armenian origin
living in Garabagh.
Sabina Aliyeva also spoke about the mine terror that Armenia
unleashed on the Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation,
adding that more than 300 civilians and military personnel became
victims of mine explosions.
The Ombudswoman especially emphasized that Armenia has not yet
provided Azerbaijan with accurate maps of minefields and the
ongoing mine threat creates serious obstacles to construction and
restoration work in the region and the return of former internally
displaced persons. She also spoke about Azerbaijanis who went
missing during the years of occupation.
At the meeting, an exchange of views took place on issues
related to the prospects for cooperation between the UN and the
ombudsman institution.
MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129452
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.