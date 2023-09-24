Former ISESCO Secgen Sends Letter To Azerbaijani President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri, former Secretary General of ISESCO,
member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, has sent a
letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Excellency,
It is my great pleasure to congratulate your Excellency on
defeating the armed terrorist militia in Gaarabagh, and force it to
surrender its arms.
This new victory is a strong step to make peace and stability
prevail in the whole region.
I pray to Almighty Allah to support you and the Azerbaijani
people.
Please accept, Excellency, my profound respect and sincere
regards.
Sincerely,
Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri
Former Director General of ICESCO
Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center"
MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129448
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.