Sunday, 24 September 2023 03:15 GMT

Former ISESCO Secgen Sends Letter To Azerbaijani President


9/24/2023 6:07:03 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri, former Secretary General of ISESCO, member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, has sent a letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

It is my great pleasure to congratulate your Excellency on defeating the armed terrorist militia in Gaarabagh, and force it to surrender its arms.

This new victory is a strong step to make peace and stability prevail in the whole region.

I pray to Almighty Allah to support you and the Azerbaijani people.

Please accept, Excellency, my profound respect and sincere regards.

Sincerely,

Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri

Former Director General of ICESCO

Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center"

MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129448

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search