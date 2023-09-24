Belarus, Russia Sign Roadmap For Cooperation In Machine Tool Industry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Belarus and Russia have signed a roadmap for the machine tool
industry as part of a previously concluded intergovernmental
agreement on cooperation in the industry, BelTA reported, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.
"The roadmap itself is a more detailed document, a specific
activity plan that will allow for the development of an important
area for the Union State as far as technological sovereignty is
concerned. The document foresees a new industry map for the
distribution of competencies among enterprises in Belarus and
Russia, including for the manufacture of machine tool components,"
Belarus's Deputy Industry Minister Alexander Yefimov said.
Because of this roadmap, a scientific and technical program will
be developed that will allow the Union budget to fund research and
development to create both new products and components for machine
tool production, he said.
The document foresees the creation of favorable conditions for
establishing and maintaining direct connections and developing
cooperation on joint projects for machine-tool product
manufacturers in both countries, the creation of joint production,
and new proposals for the development of state support measures for
Union State machine-tool product manufacturers.
The Belarusian Industry Ministry and Russia's Industry and Trade
Ministry will determine the parent organizations, which will make
it possible to ensure the production of the required volume of
processing equipment in the near future. "The technological
sovereignty of any developed state is determined by the development
of its machine tool industry. [...] It is this industry that we are
now paying the closest attention to in order to fully localize
machine tool production within the Union State in the coming
years," the deputy minister said.
Two investment projects have started as part of the signed
roadmap, Yefimov said. "The Kuzlitmash [Pinsk, Belarus] project for
the production of forging equipment, a line of presses, stamping
with force up to 2,500 tonnes. It will start up in the very near
future. The project will also be agreed upon with Russia's Krasny
Borets Machine Tool Plant [in Orsha, Belarus] to create additional
capacities for the production of grinding equipment," he said.
There will also be an agreement for the development of bearing
products. "This is an important area, since bearings are used in
almost everything a machine-building plant manufactures. We did not
produce bearing products in Belarus or Russia; it was all imported.
We are planning projects for the production of roller-spherical
bearings and cassette bearings," Yefimov said.
The Belarusian-Russian intergovernmental agreement on the
development of the machine tool industry was signed in July of this
year on the sidelines of the Innoprom international industrial
exhibition in Yekaterinburg.
