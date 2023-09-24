Kazakhstan-Mexico Bilateral Trade Exceeds $355 Mln In 7M 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister
Murat Nurtleu recently met with Mexico's Secretary of Foreign
Affairs Alicia Ibarra on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the
United Nations General Assembly in New York, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.
The parties discussed the various aspects of bilateral
cooperation, placing particular emphasis on Kazakhstan's
international initiatives, mutual support within international
organizations, and the need for a streamlined visa regime between
Kazakhstan and Mexico, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a
statement.
According to the statement, "Minister Nurtleu emphasized
Mexico's role as a key partner in Latin America. He welcomed
Mexico's intention to establish an embassy in Astana in the near
future."
Trade between the two countries exceeded $355 million in the
first seven months of 2023, a remarkable surge of 328% year-on-year
versus total trade turnover of $200 million in all of 2022.
