Kazakhstan-Mexico Bilateral Trade Exceeds $355 Mln In 7M 2023

The parties discussed the various aspects of bilateral cooperation, placing particular emphasis on Kazakhstan's international initiatives, mutual support within international organizations, and the need for a streamlined visa regime between Kazakhstan and Mexico, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, "Minister Nurtleu emphasized Mexico's role as a key partner in Latin America. He welcomed Mexico's intention to establish an embassy in Astana in the near future."

Trade between the two countries exceeded $355 million in the first seven months of 2023, a remarkable surge of 328% year-on-year versus total trade turnover of $200 million in all of 2022.