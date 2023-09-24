Italy's 2022 Deficit 8%, Istat Confirms

The national statistics agency also confirmed the estimate that put Italy's GDP growth for 2022 at 3.7%.

But it revised the growth figure for 2021 upwards by 1.3 of a percentage point to 8.3%.

It said Italy's debt-to-GDP ratio had been revised down from 144.7% to 141.6% and the debt ratio for 2021 had gone from 149.8% to 147%.