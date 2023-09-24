Italy's 2022 Deficit 8%, Istat Confirms

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Istat said Italy's deficit-to-GDP ratio for 2022 was 8%, down
from 8.8% in 2021, confirming the figure it gave in its estimates
in April, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
The national statistics agency also confirmed the estimate that
put Italy's GDP growth for 2022 at 3.7%.
But it revised the growth figure for 2021 upwards by 1.3 of a
percentage point to 8.3%.
It said Italy's debt-to-GDP ratio had been revised down from
144.7% to 141.6% and the debt ratio for 2021 had gone from 149.8%
to 147%.
MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129441
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.