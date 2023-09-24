Azerbaijani Teenagers Have Achieved Success At The European Olympiad In Informatics!

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The National team of schoolchildren on olympiads in
informatics, trained with Azercell's support, continues to
represent our country in the international arena
On September 8-14, 2023, the European Junior Olympiad in
Informatics (EJOI 2023) was held in Kutaisi, Georgia. Competing
against 96 schoolchildren from France, Belgium, Estonia, Hungary
and 24 other European countries, all four members of our team were
successful in this prestigious science competition.
Thus, Aykhan Demirli, 10th grade student of Lyceum named after
academician Zarifa Aliyeva in Baku, won a silver medal, Raul
Jafarli and Elvin Imanli, 10th grade students of Baku city Physics,
Mathematics and Informatics Lyceum, received a bronze medal, Nasir
Bashirov 9th grade student of the Sumgait city, secondary school
No. 23 was awarded an incentive prize.
Azerbaijani students have been participating in the 7th European
Junior Informatics Olympiad since 2017 and won a total of 3 silver
and 6 bronze medals.
It should be noted that the preparation process of
schoolchildren for the International Olympiads in Informatics is
carried out within the framework of the cooperation of the
country's leading mobile operator "Azercell Telecom" with the
Ministry of Science and Education.
