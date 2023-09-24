Sunday, 24 September 2023 03:14 GMT

Azerbaijan, Turkiye Military Lawyers Meet


(MENAFN- AzerNews) A meeting of experts on military law took place between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Turkiye, at the Department of International Military Cooperation, Azernews reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, issues of exchange of experience in the field of military legislation, integration of military legislative acts of fraternal Turkey into the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, development of a mechanism for the application of international law and conventions in combat and operational situations were discussed in detail.

An exchange of views was also held on the study of best practices in the professional activities of military lawyers, their training abroad, prospects for bilateral cooperation, and a number of other issues were discussed.

