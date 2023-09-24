Azerbaijan, Turkiye Military Lawyers Meet

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A meeting of experts on military law took place between the
Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry
of National Defense of the Republic of Turkiye, at the Department
of International Military Cooperation, Azernews reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of
Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
At the meeting, issues of exchange of experience in the field of
military legislation, integration of military legislative acts of
fraternal Turkey into the legislation of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, development of a mechanism for the application of
international law and conventions in combat and operational
situations were discussed in detail.
An exchange of views was also held on the study of best
practices in the professional activities of military lawyers, their
training abroad, prospects for bilateral cooperation, and a number
of other issues were discussed.
MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129438
