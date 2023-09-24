Sunday, 24 September 2023 03:14 GMT

EU Special Representative For S.Caucasus To Visit Azerbaijan


Rena Murshud

European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar will visit Azerbaijan in the coming days, Azernews reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

As part of the visit, Klaar is expected to hold a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Recall that Toivo Klaar is currently on a visit to Armenia.



Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan received the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar, and the head of the EU delegation to the Republic of Armenia, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Vasilis Maragos.

During the meeting, issues related to the regional security situation and the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border were discussed.

